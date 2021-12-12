Anupamaa Spoiler Alert Video Goes New Characted Is Going To Enter In Show Between Anuj And Anupamaa

Anupamaa: The show will see the entry of a third character who will play the role of ‘Woh’ between Anuj and Anupama.

Anupamaa: TV’s banging program ‘Anupama’ is also leading the race for TRP these days. Actually, there are constant twists and turns in the show, which has made the show even more interesting. Viewers themselves are also very excited about ‘Anupama’. Recently in ‘Anupama’ it was shown that Anuj was attacked, due to which he suffered a severe head injury. He was admitted to the hospital, where his condition is now stable. Vanraj, on the other hand, advises Anupama to go with Anuj and move forward with him. But the twists in the show do not end here.

Actually, now another new character is going to be entered in ‘Anupama’. This character will play the role of ‘Woh’ between Anuj and Anupama. The surprising thing is that even in Anuj’s life, the importance of this character will be more than that of Anupama. A video related to this show is also becoming fiercely viral on social media.

The name of the new character coming in Anupama is ‘Malvika’. In this viral video of ‘Anupama’, Anuj himself was also seen talking about her. Anuj while talking to Kaka says, “Malvika’s call came. Malavika is my biggest responsibility. Bigger than friendship and bigger than love. Kaka is shocked to hear these words of Anuj.

Kavya, on the other hand, complains to Ba and accuses Vanraj and says that there must be some plan going on in V’s mind. At the same time, Vanraj also advises Anupama to move forward with Anuj, but later in his heart says, “Anupama is my family’s emotional support even after divorce. I also look for him for my support.”

Vanraj further says in his mind, “Even after living with Anuj till now, Anupama is with the family. But now the matter has moved on in his mind. Apart from this, let us tell you that in ‘Anupama’, actress Aneri Vajani will enter Anuj’s responsibility as ‘Malvika’. He had signed the contract of the show a few days back.