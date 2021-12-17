Anupamaa Spoiler Alert Video Viral Anuj Hurt Anupamaa By Telling Lie About Malvika Secret revealed in front of everyone in the party

Anupamaa: The show ‘Anupama’, which has rocked the TV world, is also ahead in the TRP race these days. ‘Anupama’ has left the rest of the show behind due to its twists and turns. Recently, a new character has been entered in Anupama, that character will be played by the famous TV actress Aneri Vajani. Malavika Ban Aneri Vajani entered the show as Vanraj’s business partner. But she also has a connection with Anuj. He has such a relationship with Anuj that he can even give up his love for Malavika. But the twists coming in the show do not end here.

In the recent episode of Anupamat, it was shown that Malavika hugs Anuj seeing Anuj and both of them start crying after seeing each other. At the same time, Kaka’s eyes also become moist after seeing both. On the other hand Anupama, Vanraj and other members of the Shah family are shocked and wonder what their relationship is all about.

Apart from this, a video related to ‘Anupama’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media. In which it is shown that Anupama will be seen getting angry for hiding the truth from Anuj. It was shown in the video that Anuj and Malvika dance together fiercely. Meanwhile, Malvika goes to Anupama and says, “Anuj didn’t tell you about me?”

While Anuj also tells Anupama, “I’m sorry, I never wanted to hide anything from you, trust me.” Hearing Anuj’s words, Anupama says, “There is faith, but there is also a question.” Now it will be seen in the show whether Anuj and Anupama come together or move away from each other due to the arrival of Malvika.

Please tell that Malvika is also Vanraj’s business partner. She herself announces this in front of everyone, listening to which Kavya is shocked and says, “It will be my own murder.” Regarding Malavika’s entry, it is believed that this will also have a profound effect on the relationship between Vanraj and Kavya.