Anupamaa Spoiler Alert Video Viral Anupamaa Cries Due To Anuj As He Lies About Malvika

Anupama has tears in her eyes because of Anuj, seeing that he himself becomes sad. At the same time, Kavya also works to add ghee to the fire.

TV’s hottest show ‘Anupama’ remains everyone’s favorite these days. The constant twists and turns in the show have created excitement in the minds of the audience as well. Recently, a new character ‘Malvika’ was entered in ‘Anupama’, which not only shocked Anupama and Anuj but also the entire Shah family. It was shown in the show that Malvika enters as Vanraj’s business partner, but she also has a deep connection with Anuj, which raises questions in the minds of Anupama and the entire Shah family.

It will be shown in ‘Anupama’ that Malavika hugs Anuj on seeing him and GK’s eyes fill up after seeing him. After this, they dance and joke with each other a lot. On the other hand Anupama and the rest of the Shah family members are watching both. Even Vanraj himself starts wondering how Malvika and Anuj are so close.

However, as soon as Malvika reveals her connection to Anuj in front of everyone, everyone breathes a sigh of relief. Malavika, introducing Anuj in front of Vanraj and the rest of the members says, “Today I want to introduce you to those who are very important to me in my life. My life, my life everything. My GK uncle and my elder brother Anuj Kapadia.”

Hearing Malavika’s words, relief comes on the faces of the Shah family, while Kavya starts thinking, “Who can keep her sister hidden.” On the other hand, as Anuj tells Malvika about Anupama, she jumps with joy. But Anupama gets angry for hiding the truth from Anuj. She tells Anuj, “I am listening, but if you do not want to tell…”

In response to his talk, Anuj says that it is not that I did not want to tell. On the other hand, Anupama says, “I have faith but there is also a question, but I will not ask.” On this he says that sometimes not telling is not hiding. In response, Anupama says, “Maybe you did not think it necessary to tell, or did not consider it necessary to tell me. Don’t want to question you, trying to keep quiet, but I am human and feel bad.

A video related to Anupama’s upcoming episode is also becoming very viral, in which Malvika is seen taking Anuj home with her. At the same time, Kavya also did not miss the opportunity to add ghee to the fire and said, “See how Anuj left you alone as soon as Malavika came.”