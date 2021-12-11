Anupamaa Spoiler Alert Video Viral Vanraj Advices Anupamaa To Go With Anuj

Anupamaa: In Anupama, Vanraj advised her to go ahead with Anuj and said that accept that you have fallen in love.

Anupamaa: In the world of TV, Anupama program is making a lot of noise these days. The twist and turns coming in the show has also increased the excitement of the audience. Recently in ‘Anupama’ it was shown that Anuj and Anupama go out in connection with business, but due to fights with goons, Anuj gets hurt on the head. In such a situation, Anupama gets terribly nervous and gets her admitted to the hospital. Vanraj also gets upset seeing Anupama’s condition and understands that Anupama has also started liking Anuj. However, now another big twist is about to come in the show.

Actually, now Vanraj also advised Anupama to move forward with Anuj. Vanraj advises Anupama to fend for herself and move in with Anuj. A video of the show related to this is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which Vanraj was seen explaining to him.

In the viral video of ‘Anupama’, she was seen thinking about Anuj. Meanwhile, Vanraj, explaining to her, said, “Accept the truth.” Vanraj said to Anupama in the Gujarati language, “Accept my mother that you have fallen in love.” Vanraj, placing Anupama’s hand in Anuj’s hands, said, “I free you, I let you go, Anupama.”

Let us tell you that before Vanraj, Anupama was also advised by Bapuji himself to try to move forward with Anuj. Although Anupama did not say anything at that time. Now it remains to be seen in the show whether Anupama moves towards Anuj after the rest of the people speak.

Apart from this, let us tell you that the entry of actress Aneri Vajani is going to happen in ‘Anupama’. Regarding the entry of the actress, it is believed that a big twist is going to come in the show, as well as she can play the character of Anuj’s ‘X Girlfriend’. Talking about her entry in the show, Aneri Vajani said, “I went to a meeting with Rajan Shahi and within an hour I had signed for ‘Anupama’.”