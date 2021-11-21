Anupamaa Spoiler Video Goes Viral Bapuji Advices Anupama To Go Close To Anuj Vanraj Decide To Teach Lesson Kavya

Bapuji will advise Anupama to get closer to Anuj. On the other hand, Vanraj will decide to come in his old avatar to teach Kavya a lesson.

Star Plus’s banging serial ‘Anupama’ is making a lot of noise these days. New twists and turns are being seen in the show every day. While Anuj had expressed his love for Anupama in front of everyone a few days ago, Anupama also respected his love. On the other hand, Anupama has somehow persuaded Bapuji and brought him home, but Kavya has got the house papers in her name. The twists in the show do not stop here. In the serial ‘Anupama’, now Bapuji will advise her to get closer to Anuj.

Anupama’s video related to this is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In the video, while Bapuji advises Anupama to move forward with Anuj, Vanraj will now assume his old form to teach Kavya a lesson. This video of Anupama has also increased the excitement of the audience of the show.

Bapuji while talking to Anupama about Anuj said, “It is in the hands of Kanha ji to send Anuj into your life, but it is in your hands to let him enter your mind.” Anupama was stunned to hear these words of Bapuji. At the same time, Bapuji took Anupama’s hand and extended his point and said, “Let Anuj come to your mind, son.”

Hearing these words of Bapuji, Anupama frees her hand from Bapuji’s hand and gets immersed in thought. On the other hand, Kavya apologizes to her husband Vanraj for persuading him and hugs him. But Vanraj thinks of teaching him a lesson and says, “For the happiness of my family, I will pretend to be the same Vanraj Shah. Now you the whole world will see what Vanraj Shah is.

Let us tell you that it is also being said about the show ‘Anupama’ that Vanraj will be shocked due to the fights happening in the house and he will start thinking that all these troubles are coming because of him. Due to all these problems, Vanraj will also have a heart attack. However, the promo or shooting video of the show related to it has not gone viral yet.