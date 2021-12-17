Anupamaa Spolier Alert Video Goes Viral Anupamaa Got To Know About Anuj And Malvika Relation Show Kavya also got a shock

Anupamaa: In ‘Anupama’, Malavika’s entry was made in a banging style. Not only this, the truth of her and Anuj’s relationship also came in front of Anupama.

Anupamaa: Star Plus’ show ‘Anupama’ remains at the top of the TRP list these days. New twists are coming in the show every day, which keep the fans by surprise. Recently it was shown that Anupama gets absolutely nervous after the attack on Anuj. Seeing her condition, Vanraj understands that Anupama has fallen in love with Kapadia. In such a situation, he advises her to move forward and Anupama also tries to somehow express her heart to Anuj. But the twists coming in the show do not end here.

Actually, Malvika has now entered ‘Anupama’, which is going to bring a big blow to Anupama as well as Kavya. Malvika is very special to Anuj, so special that he can even put his love on the side for it. On the other hand, along with Anuj, Malvika also has a connection with Vanraj, which can become difficult for Kavya as well.

A video related to this of Anupama is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, which has also surprised the fans. According to the video, Vanraj starts his business and his partner is none other than Malavika. He organizes a party for business and invites the whole family. He also gets Malvika to meet his family who came to the party.

Meanwhile, Anuj and Kaka i.e. GK also reach there. Malvika gets so happy seeing them that Anuj goes and hugs her. At the same time, Anuj also does not swell with happiness seeing her. Seeing Anuj and Malvika like this, Anupama and Vanraj as well as the whole family are shocked and wonder what is the relationship between these two.

Meanwhile, Anuj makes Malvika meet Anupama, whom she is happy to see. At the same time, Malvika also makes Vanraj meet Anuj and tells that Anuj is none other than his elder brother. Anupama gets some relief from Malavika’s words. But now it has to be seen whether Malvika brings Anuj and Anupama closer or makes them away. Where is Vanraj going to play now?