Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly opens up about being body-shamed by neighbouring aunties after she put on 30 kgs post childbirth

Rupali Ganguly is liked by the tv viewing viewers in her titular character within the Anupamaa. Her easy, adjusting nature on display has made Anupamaa a much-loved character. Nevertheless, there was a time when Rupali was subjected to body-shaming after she had put on weight post giving delivery to her son Rudransh. She stated she was judged by her neighbouring aged aunties. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Vanraj-Anupamaa’s relationship to take new twist courtesy Advait? Learn deets

“From 58 kilos after I delivered Rudransh, I went up to 86 kilos. After I would take my baby out for a stroll, sure neighbouring aunties that I didn’t even know… ‘Arre, tum toh Monisha ho, kitni moti ho gayi ho (You’re the actor who performs Monisha, proper? You will have gained a lot weight).’ Who provides anyone a proper to guage a mom? No one is aware of the sort of points {that a} girl goes via,” Rupali Ganguly informed Bollywood Bubble in an interview. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya tries to commit suicide after Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj will get near Anupamaa

Rupali additionally talked about her well being points and stated that she had began judging herself since she didn’t lactate sufficient. She used to really feel that she has fallen quick and had begun consuming every thing to supply extra breast milk. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly vents her anger via a sleek dance efficiency within the upcoming episode – view pics

Rupali’s husband Ashwin and son Rudransh dropped by on the units of Anupamaa to satisfy her. The present is presently being shot in Gujarat since shootings have been stalled in Maharashtra as a result of surge in Covid-19 instances.

Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa is absolutely being liked by the viewers as a result of the lead character Anupamma, essayed by Rupali Ganguly, has rebelled now. She catches her husband having an affair and breaks the connection. Nevertheless, she continues to remain at dwelling for her household. The present additionally stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri and Anagha Bhosale in essential roles.

