Anupamaa Update Kavya Joins Anupama in Office know why Mukku Calls Anuj Joru Ka Ghulam

In the latest episode of the television serial ‘Anupama’, Anupama and Kavya team up against Vanraj. When she sees Kavya and Nandini discussing their plans to leave the country and go to America, Anupama interrupts them. She then prompts them to stay there and find their own ways to get the people who have insulted them to go to school. Due to this, Kavya herself seeks help from Anupama.

Anupama then takes Kavya with her to the office and announces her as the new collaborator on her project. Vanraj is shocked by this while Malavika welcomes him happily. As Vanraj tries to yell at Anupama, Anuj tells her to keep calm and he backs off.

After this scene Baa and Bapuji can be seen discussing how Anupama tried to bring Vanraj and Kavya closer to each other by working together. Although the two remain extremely angry with each other and are not trying to remove, the misunderstanding between them.

After this, Anuj and Anupama are seen doing all their work in a hurry as Malvika asks them to walk home with her. Both of them refused to leave for home at that time and continued to complete their work. Mukku takes a look at them, both of them look great together after which he leaves the office.

In the promo of the next episode, we finally get an episode when Anuj covers Anupama with his blazer as she falls asleep while working in the office. Later, as she wakes up and Anuj falls asleep, Anupama uses the same blazer to cover her up.

The promo shows Anuj once again supporting Anupama. To which Mukku says, ‘You are the slave of Joru.