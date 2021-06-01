Anupamaa Warns Kavya To Stay Away From Her Family After Vanraj Goes Missing





Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Within the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, As Vanraj goes lacking forward of his wedding ceremony with Kavya, she will get devastated after studying about the identical. She then goes to the cottage the place the Shah household is staying and asks in regards to the whereabouts of Vanraj. However, Baa tells her that he’s not right here as he left to wed her. All paranoid, Kavya then calls Anupamaa and asks her about Vanraj. Anupama, as a substitute, shouts again at her in entrance of Advait and tells her to not trouble her about Vanraj as she doesn’t know the place is her dulha. Additionally Learn – Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly Grooves To ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’ Alongside With Baa And Pakhi | Watch

Kavya then will get offended and threatens Anupamaa that if she doesn’t come again to the resort, she’s going to file a police criticism in opposition to her and your complete household. She then goes again to the resort however issues get even worse for Kavya. Kavya tries to slap Samar and Anupama grabs her hand saying that if she thinks of harming her children and her household ever once more, she’s going to break the mandap and make it possible for the marriage by no means occurs.

Kavya as soon as once more blames Anupamaa for Vanraj’s disappearance. Nicely, will Advait go and discover Vanraj and make him perceive.

Will Anupamaa assist Vanraj to clear his thoughts?

Will probably be attention-grabbing to look at if Vanraj will get married to Kavya.