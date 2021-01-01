Anupamaa wears a saree gifted by Vanraj on their divorce day





Anupamaa’s story will get attention-grabbing day by day. The Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is a story that touches each coronary heart. As per the newest story, Vanraj will get indignant on Kavya for spoiling everybody’s temper by revealing his and Anupamaa’s divorce fact and tells her that he won’t depart Anupamaa. Vanraj additionally screams at Kavya revealing that he doesn’t wish to marry her. Whereas the opposite relations attempt to persuade Anupamaa to not get divorced. Vanraj’s harsh phrases harm Kavya and he or she tries to commit suicide. Nevertheless, Anupamaa saves her and asks her not to think about it once more. Kavya tells her that she loves Vanraj and that she tried to finish her life as a result of Vanraj has refused to marry her. Anupamaa assures Kavya that she is going to divorce Vanraj and he’ll marry Kavya. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya tries to commit suicide after Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj will get near Anupamaa

Anupamaa asks Vanraj to divorce her and marry Kavya. Earlier than Anupamaa and Vanraj will formally be divorced, however earlier than that occurs Vanraj tries to inform Anupamaa all that he has in his coronary heart and makes one final plea. When Anupamaa was all emotional remembering the time she has spent with Vanraj and the household, she realises that after the divorce it will not be her household anymore. Vanraj then comes to speak to her and requests her to take heed to him. He requests her to postpone the divorce in the interim or until she will get higher. Nevertheless, Anupamaa doesn’t hear and he or she decides t get divorced as seen within the promo. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa: ‘Blessed that I’m doing such a great present,’ Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal expresses happiness on being a a part of Rajan Shah’s present

Nevertheless, whereas they depart for the divorce, we’ll see Anupamaa wears a saree gifted to her by Vanraj leaving Vanraj emotional. Vanraj will get again these lovely recollections however shall be harm to know Anupamaa getting separated from him. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see Anupamaa’s new journey now. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj refuses to return to Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya; will he stick with Anupamaa ceaselessly? – view pics

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Collection.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



