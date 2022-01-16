Anupriya Patel came with Akhilesh Yadav then BJP will be reduced to 2 digits Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh targeted the BJP

Anupriya Patel was requested a query about alliance with Samajwadi Occasion, she stated that at current I’m in BJP however modifications preserve taking place in politics.

The political upheaval has intensified as the UP meeting elections method. Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister in the Yogi authorities, left the BJP and joined the Samajwadi Occasion. Social media customers are giving numerous reactions on leaving BJP. Some persons are seen cursing BJP, whereas some customers say that nothing goes to change with Swami Prasad Maurya leaving BJP.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh tweeted focusing on BJP – I knew that BJP will die, however I didn’t even know {that a} month earlier than the election it might kneel. After the arrival of Swami Prasad Maurya, the method for Anupriya Patel has additionally been opened, if her talks with the Samajwadi Occasion resume and mom and daughter come alongside, then BJP will be reduced to 2 factors. A Twitter person named Anushka Singh writes – The doorways of SP are nonetheless open for Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

He wrote in his second tweet that it’s stated that gram alone can not break. However a single Akhilesh Yadav has robbed the BJP’s fort in such a method that Delhi has been shaken. Bringing Jayant alongside with Sadhna, Rajbhar alongside, Krishna Patel ji alongside, Grocery like Swami Prasad Maurya is superb social engineering.

Journalist Deepak Sharma commented, “A standard development was seen throughout the nation for nearly 10 years. Even earlier than the elections, MLAs used to go away different events and be a part of BJP. That is the first election in the historical past of Modi period when MLAs are leaving BJP and going to another get together. Is that this Akhilesh’s masterstroke? Concentrate to election pundits. A person named Dharmendra Patel wrote, ‘I do not suppose Anupriya Patel will go away the submit of Union Minister with Akhilesh, but when she comes, the BJP will be cleared.’

For info, allow us to let you know that Anupriya Patel is a cupboard minister in the Modi authorities. His mom Krishna Patel’s get together Apna Dal (Krishna) has allied with the Samajwadi Occasion. Just lately, Anupriya Patel was requested a query about the alliance with Samajwadi Occasion, she stated that at current I’m in BJP however modifications preserve taking place in politics.