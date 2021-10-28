Anuradha Paudwal had decided to leave the industry even before her career started, know why

Anuradha Paudwal had told in an interview, ‘I had decided at the beginning of my career that I would leave the film industry at some point. Because gradually the nature of films was changing.

Anuradha Paudwal was born on 27 October 1952. He lent his voice to many super hit songs. Anuradha Paudwal started her career with the film ‘Abhimaan’ released in the year 1973. It starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri in lead roles. But he got recognition from director Subhash Ghai’s film ‘Kalicharan’ released in the year 1976. After this she did not look back and at one point became the most successful singer of the film industry.

Gulshan Kumar was the owner of T-Series who brought Anuradha Paudwal to the film industry. Actually Lata Mangeshkar used to be quite a hit in those days and Anuradha Paudwal’s voice sounded like Lata Mangeshkar to Gulshan Kumar. This was the reason that at one point of time, Anuradha Paudwal had decided that she would sing songs only for T-Series. Despite being at the peak of his career, he started singing devotional songs. This had a negative effect on her career and gradually she was out of the mainstream.

When Anuradha Paudwal was asked about it in an interview, she said, ‘I had thought before starting my career that I would leave the film industry as soon as I reach the peak. Earlier films were also music oriented. But this is not happening now. This was the reason that when Anuradha Paudwal was giving superhit songs one after the other, she also took a break for some time. But other singers benefited from this break and Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthy became synonymous with superhit songs. The last time Anuradha Paudwal sang for the film ‘Jaane Hoga Kya’ released in the year 2006.

Husband and son passed away Anuradha Paudwal’s personal life was also full of troubles. She was married to Arun Paudwal, assistant to SD Burman. Arun himself was also a music composer. But he died suddenly in the year 1991. At that time, the responsibility of two children had come on Anuradha. His son Aditya Paudwal also passed away last year at the age of 35. Aditya was battling kidney disease for a long time. Aditya also used to sing devotional songs. His daughter Kavita Paudwal is also a singer.

Udit Narayan’s help: He and Udit Narayan were considered to be the most superhit pair in the film industry. Both sang many romantic songs together. In ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, he shared an anecdote related to Udit Narayan. He had told, ‘Once Udit ji was having a lot of trouble in singing. I gave him black pepper, which would cure his throat a little, but later he started having hiccups. I asked what happened? So he said I am allergic to sharp things. I said you should have told this earlier. Actually it is not known whether Udit ji is joking or telling the truth.