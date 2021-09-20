Anuradha Poudwal on quitting Bollywood singing: Anuradha Poudwal reveals why she quit Bollywood singing and turned to devotional songs
She said, ‘In the film industry, directors, producers or whenever a film is a hit or a hero-heroine, songs are found on their mood. So I felt a little insecure. And I have always loved bhakti-bhajan. So I left Bollywood and started singing hymns and devotional songs. Because we have a lot of material in Bhakti-Bhajan. If you don’t do it with dedication, you can’t give that much time. In my opinion, when the peak of popularity was, ‘Aashiqui’, ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi’, all these films were hits. Then I turned to devotional music.
Anuradha Poudwal, who started her singing career in the 70’s, has won the National Award for Best Playback Singer. He sang many blockbuster songs like ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’, ‘Ke Do Ki Tum’, ‘Nazar Ke Saamna’ and ‘Bahut Pyaar Karate Hain’. She started her singing career with the 1973 film ‘Abhiman’, but she got a big break with Subhash Ghai’s ‘Kalicharan’.
#Anuradha #Poudwal #quitting #Bollywood #singing #Anuradha #Poudwal #reveals #quit #Bollywood #singing #turned #devotional #songs
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.