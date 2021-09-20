Anuradha Poudwal on quitting Bollywood singing: Anuradha Poudwal reveals why she quit Bollywood singing and turned to devotional songs

Well known singer Anuradha Poudwal started her career in Hindi music industry at a time when singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosale were dominant. And she was flying the flag of success. But even among them, Anuradha Poudwal could feel her presence. But no one understood why Anuradha Poudwal started singing devotional songs and hymns except Hindi songs?

He recently revealed this in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Apart from Anuradha Poudwal, singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu also arrived at Kapil’s show this Sunday (September 1). When Kapil Sharma asked Anuradha Poudwal on the show that she has sung very good songs in Bollywood, then why did she leave the industry and start singing hymns?



She said, ‘In the film industry, directors, producers or whenever a film is a hit or a hero-heroine, songs are found on their mood. So I felt a little insecure. And I have always loved bhakti-bhajan. So I left Bollywood and started singing hymns and devotional songs. Because we have a lot of material in Bhakti-Bhajan. If you don’t do it with dedication, you can’t give that much time. In my opinion, when the peak of popularity was, ‘Aashiqui’, ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi’, all these films were hits. Then I turned to devotional music.

Anuradha Poudwal, who started her singing career in the 70’s, has won the National Award for Best Playback Singer. He sang many blockbuster songs like ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’, ‘Ke Do Ki Tum’, ‘Nazar Ke Saamna’ and ‘Bahut Pyaar Karate Hain’. She started her singing career with the 1973 film ‘Abhiman’, but she got a big break with Subhash Ghai’s ‘Kalicharan’.