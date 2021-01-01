Anurag Kashyap Alia Kashyap: Lip lock video with Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Alia’s boyfriend Shane Gregore goes viral: Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Alia locks lips with boyfriend, video goes viral on internet

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Alia Kashyap is one of those star kids who often makes headlines for their posts on social media. Alia is currently in discussions with her boyfriend because of the bold pictures she posted while wishing her a happy birthday.

Alia, the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj, is very popular on social media and her style can be seen not only on Instagram but also on her blog. Alia has posted some photos of her boyfriend Shane Gregoire wishing him a happy 22nd birthday.





In this post, Alia expresses her love for Shane and describes herself as the luckiest girl in the world. Posting these pictures, Alia wrote, ‘My love, happy 22nd birthday to you. You made me realize that I am the luckiest girl in the world. I’m lucky to have met you. I will always love you ‘

In some of the pictures in this post, Alia and Shane look very close. Alia has also posted a video in which both are seen locking their lips. On this post of Alia, her friends are wishing her a happy birthday.

Alia has already posted her bold photos and videos with her boyfriend. Earlier, there was a lot of discussion about a video of Alia, in which she is seen kissing on the beach with her boyfriend and Shane picks her up.



Please note that Anurag and Aarti were married in 1997 and separated in 2009. Despite the divorce, Aarti came out in support of her ex-husband, when Payal Ghosh accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment. There is currently no talk of Alia Kashyap’s Bollywood anthem. Papa Anurag had also said on this question some time back that Alia is an adult and she can decide for herself.

