Anurag Kashyap Kanya Alia Photo: Anurag Kashyap Girl Alia shared her bikini photos and videos with friends

Alia Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, is currently on air vacation with her friends. Alia Kashyap has posted some funny pictures and videos on Walua Falls. In this video, Alia is seen diving into the water with her friends. Earlier, Alia had also shared a glimpse of the beach vacation vlog.

Alia is seen in a bikini in this holiday glimpse. In the pictures, Alia is seen enjoying a waterfall falling from the foothills of the mountain. In this glimpse, Alia is seen enjoying the water with a group of her friends. Alia has also posted two videos at the end of this post below.





In the swimming video posted by Alia, she is seen swimming backstroke. In the second video, she is seen swimming with her friend, approaching a cascading waterfall. Alia is very active on social media and also very cool.

Alia may not have entered the movies, but her pictures look as glamorous as the movie actresses. Alia recently shared a beach video with her Catholic boyfriend Sheen, which she also showed in her Upway blog.



Alia is one of Khushi Kapoor’s best friends. Khushi has also commented on Alia’s post. However, he has only expressed his love for his friend by writing OMG.

