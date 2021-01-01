Anurag Kashyap on the crisis in Afghanistan: Anurag Kashyap shares open letter to filmmaker Sahara Karimi about the crisis in Afghanistan

Currently, Afghanistan is under the control of the brutal Taliban and the people there are terrified. Afghan politics has become helpless and utterly helpless in the face of Taliban terror. The Afghan people are waiting for the help of the world. Sarah Karimi, an Afghan filmmaker, has sought help, expressing the pain of the dire situation there in an open letter, re-shared by Anurag Kashyap.

Afghans are terrified of the Taliban’s misconduct. President Ashraf Ghani left the country shortly after the Taliban’s onslaught, and civilians and foreigners stranded in Afghanistan are constantly trying to flee. The Taliban have recaptured the country just days after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of fighting.





Sara Karimi, a filmmaker and the first woman president of the Afghan Film Association, has posted about the situation in Afghanistan. He called on the people to break the peace and come together against the ongoing violence in Afghanistan. Sarah has written a very long post. In this post, Sara writes that the Taliban are killing Afghans, they have abducted many children. They have sold the girls into the hands of their people, they have killed the artisans because of their dress.



Sarah further wrote, ‘They tortured and murdered our favorite comedian, they even killed our historical poet, they killed people associated with the media and people in government.’ Sarah reveals in this post how she is targeting the people there and expanding herself with their terror.



“There are many families in Kabul who live in fear of losing their lives, their children dying without milk,” she wrote. Everyone sees that this is all going wrong, but the whole world is quiet.

“We need to raise our voices,” he wrote. He has also expressed fears that everything he has done as a filmmaker is now in jeopardy. He says if the Taliban take over Afghanistan, they will destroy art from the country. He also said that he and some other filmmakers may be on his hitlist.

“The Taliban will take away all the rights of women,” she wrote. Will put us in the dark. We will lock our lips. In a few weeks, the Taliban destroyed many of our schools. There are about 2 million girls whose future is in danger and they have to drop out of school.

He expressed surprise at the world’s silence on the situation in Afghanistan. Sarah said, ‘I don’t understand this world, I don’t understand their silence, I will stand up and fight for my country, but I can’t do it alone, I need your support. Please help us. This time the world should not show us back, Afghan women, children, artists, filmmakers need your support. This support is most important to us at this time. We will report here that Sarah had posted this even before the capture of Tabiban in Kabul.



Anurag Kashyap has re-shared this post of Sara and has appealed to re-share it as much as possible. Here we will also mention that not only Anurag Kashyap but also many people associated with the industry have been seen raising their voices in this regard. Riya Chakraborty has expressed concern over the situation of women in Afghanistan, Riya wrote, ‘When women around the world are fighting for equal pay, they are being sold in Afghanistan. There the women themselves have become wages. It is heartbreaking to see the plight of women and minorities in Afghanistan. I urge world leaders to stand up against it.

Actress Soni Rajdan tweeted, “When one country is celebrating its Independence Day, another country is losing its independence … what is the world.” Celebrities like Shekhar Kapoor and Tisca Chopra have also spoken out against the Taliban’s occupation of Afghanistan.

