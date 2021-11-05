Anurag Thakur Says USA preparing to bring Bill on Diwali so national holiday can be given Trollers targeted him

Anurag had given a statement that America is preparing to bring a bill on Diwali, so that a national holiday can be made.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has given a statement regarding Diwali in America, due to which he has come under the target of trolls on social media. In fact, Anurag had given a statement that America is preparing to bring a bill on Diwali, so that a national holiday can be made.

He also said that this year a Diwali themed animation was displayed at the World Trade Center and the 5 pound coin in the UK has images of Goddess Lakshmi and Mahatma Gandhi. It shows how India’s identity and potential is growing in the world.

Twitter users are trolling him on this. As soon as the news agency ANI posted this statement of Anurag on Twitter, Twitter users became active.

Twitter user Rebel Satyr (@rebelsatire) wrote that also add to this that our government is arresting those who buy firecrackers and burst them.

Arjun (@ArJuNrAo2000) wrote how Mahatma Gandhi got into this. A user named Dr Adani (@AdaniHu) posted a scene from a film and wrote that brother, your knowledge is amazing.

One user (@bababohad) wrote that will this make the Indian economy 5 trillion? Will unemployment and inflation go down? Will the farmers be happy? Will people’s lives be easier? This will reduce the country’s debt, will it not?

Anurag Thakur is often in the news. He has been trolled before because of his statements. Even when shuttler PV Sindhu won a medal in the Olympics, Anurag Thakur had claimed that his Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme was working well. Trollers had targeted him fiercely on this and the opposition also made rhetoric.

Madhya Pradesh Congress’s Minority Cell Vice President Dr. Shailendra Syal had said that we salute our mother power. This medal is the result of Sindhu’s hard work, but will the Modi government tell how Sindhu benefited from Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.