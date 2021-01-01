Anushey Ashraf in support of Afghanistan
Anushka further wrote, ‘On the second trip I met the girls who wanted to cycle for the Olympics, the boys who just wanted to be the next Messi, I met the imams in the mosques who gave me love, respect and prayers.
She added, “I met many amazing TV hosts who were living in stressful situations but were excited about starting a new game show. I met writers and poets. I met thousands of children, who looked beautiful despite the push. They were just like you and me and today they are helpless and homeless. It doesn’t make the government (corrupt dense) or the Americans my heroes, but is the Taliban good? So stop your hatred. This time, whoever leads the nation, the country is still in crisis and the lives of the people are disrupted again. This is not right. ‘
Anusha writes, ‘No one wants to leave their home and live like a refugee. Check out the second last picture in this series. I took photos of all of them. These are human beings who dream. Please ask yourself why you have become so strict that you abuse people instead of allowing them to breathe. Give them (these liberals) titles, please be kind. Be a true Muslim on the inside, then you will never hate anyone in this world. These people in power are saying for sure that they want peace, but for most people peace comes only on their terms.
Anushe wrote at the end of this post, ‘Surrender is peace. A single life and their true dreams do not come to mind. If you think it is (good), I remind you that these innocent people are losing their right to be free because of their agenda, politics, power and the greed of these leaders. Nothing more. The Taliban say it is ready to develop and give women and children their rights. Don’t let them be heroes anymore. He says he has learned from the past, but only time will tell. Tonight I will speak to all my Afghan friends, you are in my prayers. Humanity is first.
