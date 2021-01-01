Anushka praises Team India: What a victory, what a team, Anushka Sharma said after the sensational victory over England in Team India’s Lord’s Test led by Virat Kohli; See photo: Team India led by Kohli recorded an unforgettable victory over Lord’s, Anushka Sharma shared the photo and expressed happiness

Highlights The third Test between India and England will be played from August 25

The Indian team defeated the hosts on the strength of their excellent performance

The Indian fast bowlers took 9 wickets in the second innings

New Delhi

The Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, defeated England by 151 runs in the second Test of the series at Lord’s. In this thrilling match, India made a brilliant comeback and snatched the victory from the jaws of the hosts.

This is India’s third Test victory at this historic ground. Earlier, Team India won a Test match at Lord’s under the leadership of Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, known as the mecca of cricket. Team India is leading 1-0 in the five-match Test series.

Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma has expressed her happiness over India’s spectacular victory on social media. Bollywood actress Anushka has shared 3 photos related to the Indian team in her Instagram story. Anushka captioned Virat’s picture with heart emoji, ‘What a victory! What a team! ‘

England’s second innings totaled 120 runs

At the historic Lord’s Stadium, known as the home of cricket, host England were bowled out for 272 in 60 overs, but the entire team was bowled out for 120. Captain Virat Kohli described the victory as the most special gift for the country on the occasion of Independence Day.

‘I’m proud of the whole team’

After the victory, Kohli said, “I am very proud of the entire team. The pitch didn’t help much for the first three days. The first day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after coming under pressure, especially Jaspreet and Shami was excellent. We believed we could bowl him out in 60 overs. What happened on the field during our second innings (there was a lot of tension between the players on both teams) helped us.

Team India was struggling on the 5th day

On the fifth day, Mohammad Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Jaspreet Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls) changed the course of the match with an unbeaten 89 for the ninth wicket.

