Anushka Sharma Alia Bhatt: Anushka Sharma shared a cute photo on Instagram Alia Bhatt showered love in the comments section Anushka Sharma shared a cute photo, Alia Bhatt said in praise

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently in London with her husband Virat Kohli. Anushka keeps sharing her photos from London. Now the actress has shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram account. In which she is seen posing in a cafe. Anushka looks very cute in this picture. From fans on Anushka’s picture to Bollywood celebs, they never tire of praising the actress. But one thing that has caught the attention of most people in this photo is Alia Bhatt’s comment. Alia compliments Anushka and writes, ‘Gorgieeee’

Anushka Sharma has shared a cute photo



Fans have given likes and comments on Anushka’s beautiful photo. As a result, Anushka’s picture has received more than 24 lakh likes as of this writing. Even Bollywood celebs do not get tired of praising Anushka. Actress Mauni Roy created a heart emoji in the comments section, while Alia Bhatt complimented Anushka and wrote, ‘Gorgey’ as well as a heart emoji.

Karan Johar started shooting for ‘Rocky and Queen Love Story’

Alia Bhatt is currently in the news for her role in Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani Love Story. The shooting of the first schedule of the film has started from Friday. Karan Johar tweeted photos and videos of the first day of shooting of the film. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, ‘Finally that day has come. There are so many things going on in my mind right now. But in the midst of all this, thank you to all the fans. With so much love and blessings, it’s time to start the first schedule of our film’s story! It’s time to roll! ‘

Speaking of work front, Alia’s film is going to hit the floors one after another. Alia is a part of ‘RRR’, ‘Takht’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Brahmastra’. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka has yet to announce her next project.

