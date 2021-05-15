Anushka Sharma And Sakshi Dhoni Were Childhood Friends, Fans Surprised to See Rare Photos of The Two Divas

Anushka Sharma And Sakshi Dhoni Were Childhood Associates, Fans Surprised to See Rare Photos of The Two Divas



New Delhi: A couple of previous images of actor Anushka Sharma have surfaced on social media and her followers appear beautifully enthusiastic about it. The images present her posing with Sakshi Dhoni and the followers are shocked to see how the 2 women had been good mates years earlier than they bought to reunite as a result of of their respective husbands. Additionally Learn – Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Elevate Covid-19 Reduction Fund Goal To Rs 11 Crore, Learn On

Not many are conscious of this however each Anushka and Sakshi had studied on the identical college for a very long time they usually additionally did their commencement collectively. The footage which are being circulated on-line present the actor posing with Sakshi and some different mates in her school days, whereas in one other image she and Sakshi might be seen as youngsters throughout a operate on the college. Additionally Learn – Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Elevate Rs 3.6 Crore In direction of Covid-19 Fundraiser, Donate Rs 2 Crore

Anushka’s father, now Retd. Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma, was as soon as posted in Assam for a very long time and that’s the place the actor met Sakshi for the primary time. They each went to St. Mary’s Faculty the place they had been half of the identical batch. From 1994 once they had been education collectively to years later, each remained mates and developed bonding. After finishing their respective training, whereas Anushka went on to pursue a level in Arts from Mount Carmel School in Bangalore whereas Sakshi went to examine Resort Administration. Additionally Learn – #InThisTogether: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Start Fundraiser For India’s COVID-19 Struggle

Nonetheless, future had to reunite them and the way! In the present day, they’re each profitable ladies in their very own leagues, and in addition great moms to stunning women – Ziva for Sakshi and Vamika for Anushka.