Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli issues statement after daughter Vamika’s first photos go viral | Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli issued a long statement as soon as the pictures of daughter Vamika went viral

Anushka-Virat’s statement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wrote in a statement issued- “Our daughter’s picture was clicked yesterday at the stadium and it is being shared continuously. We want to tell you all that we were caught off guard and then we know.” It was not that the eyes of the camera were on us. We have the same attitude regarding the daughter’s picture. We expect you not to click or print Vamika’s picture. The reason behind this is the same as mentioned earlier Yes, thank you.”

Fans reaction

On the statement of Virat- Anushka, where some people are supporting her and believing that her privacy should be respected. At the same time, some people say that Anushka was standing with her daughter in the stadium, in which it is obvious that she will be captured in the camera.

vamika

On January 11, 2021, a little angel came to the house of Virat and Anushka, whom they named Vamika. Recently, both of them also celebrated Vamika’s birthday with close friends and family.

requested the media

With the birth of their daughter, Virat Kohli and Anushka made a special request to the paparazzi of Mumbai to respect their privacy and not click the daughter’s photo to keep their personal life private.

child’s privacy

Anushka- Virat sent a note to Parazzi, in which he wrote- “Thank you for the love you have showered us all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, We just have one request from you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”

The photographers agreed

The paparazzi also respected the request of this couple.. and as a result, not a single picture of Vamika had appeared on social media till now.