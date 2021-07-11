Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli praise this politician’s ‘absolutely

New Delhi. Bollywood actress and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has become parents to a daughter. Ever since their daughter Vamika was born. Since then, the couple is busy spending time with their daughters. Both are trying their best to be good parents. Anushka and Virat are also very active on social media. Recently, a new video of the couple is making a lot of headlines.

Thank you @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli #ViratKohliFoundation can’t thank you enough for always being there for our foundation and our four legged friends… your kind words of appreciation shall surely motivate us to do our bit and keep going !!! pic.twitter.com/Qw6fEizEau — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) July 9, 2021

Video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is going viral

The video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In it, both the Shiv Sena leaders are seen praising Rahul N Kanal. Also thanking him for his contribution to animal welfare. Praising Rahul, Anushka and Virat say in the video that the way your foundation is working in the field of animal welfare.

It is very difficult to believe that. We just want to appreciate your incredible work. At the end of the video, Anushka and Virat congratulate Rahul and his foundation.

Anushka-Virat made a special appeal to the leader

In the video, Anushka and Virat request Rahul to continue with this noble cause. He will always happily stand by her side whenever she needs their help. Let us tell you that Anushka and Virat always raise their voice for the betterment of animals and their rights. On 4 April, Virat announced that his foundation ‘Virat Kohli Foundation’ had set up two animal shelters in Mumbai.

This video of Virat and Anushka has been posted by Rahul on social media. In which he wrote that “Thank you Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Thank you less than I can thank you for always being there for our four-legged friends.” Rahul also thanked Anushka and Virat for the praise. Rahul said that “their compliments will give him more motivation to move forward and become better. Thank you Mr. Captain and Mrs. Captain, for being super human.”