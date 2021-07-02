Anushka Sharma Bodyguard Sonu Salary

New Delhi. Bollywood celebs are often seen with their bodyguards wherever they go. When it comes to bodyguards of Bollywood celebs, the first name on Zumba is the name of Superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera. At the same time, actress Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard Sonu remains in the discussion these days. Sonu lives with Anushka Sharma all the time. By the way, Sonu’s full name is Prakash Singh. But Anushka affectionately calls him Sonu. Let us tell you today how much fees Anushka pays to her bodyguard.

Anushka Sharma bodyguard salary

According to the news, Sonu does not belong to Anushka Sharma but also takes full care of the safety of Virat Kohli. Ever since Anushka got married to Virat. Since then he lives like a shadow with both of them. Sonu’s annual income is 1.2 crore fees i.e. Anushka gives Rs 10 lakh salary to Sonu every month.

Sonu is always seen standing behind Anushka in a gray color safari suit. The special thing is that Anushka considers her bodyguard Sonu to be a part of her family. A few months back, Anushka also celebrated Sonu’s birthday.

Anushka Sharma is in London with daughter

Anushka Sharma gave birth to daughter Vamika on 11 January 2021. Anushka and Virat are seen spending time with daughter Vamika. Currently, Anushka is in London with baby girl and husband Virat Kohli. Some time ago the picture of the actress was revealed while roaming in London. His daughter was also with Anushka in the photo.

Anushka Sharma took a break from the big screen for a while

Talking about Anushka’s workfront, the actress has been missing from the big screen for a long time. According to the news, it is being told that Anushka has taken a break from work till the year 2022. She wants to focus on her daughter. But at the same time, she is also looking after the work of her production house. Recently, several films including Paatal Lok 2 and Kaala were released under the banner of Anushka. Anushka was last seen in the film Zero with actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Katrina Kaif.