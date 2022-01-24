Anushka Sharma brutally trolled after warning to not circulate Vamika’s pictures | Anushka Sharma trolled for publishing Vamika’s pictures

virat – anushka – vamika memes

One user tagged BCCI and ICC and wrote – Stop cricket until Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are comfortable with the fact that like them, their daughter will also be photographed and this is normal.

Why did you take to the stadium?

One user wrote – On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, I am giving a lot of respect to Vamika saying that if Anushka was so concerned about her daughter’s privacy then she should not have come to the stadium with her daughter. Where 150 cameras are covering the match. Learn to apply the knowledge you give.

Don’t worry about 138 crore Indians

Another user tagged BCCI and Star Sports India and wrote that whenever Anushka Sharma comes to the stadium, do not broadcast any match of the Indian cricket team. It is a question of their privacy. The remaining 138 crore Indians will find out the score of the match on any website.

Hermione’s Magic

Another user wrote with a picture of Hermione Granger, the sorceress of the Harry Potter films – To everyone who sees Vamika, Anushka is reaching with this magic wand and will make everyone’s memory disappear.

become Gandhari

Another user wrote – Anushka Sharma wants the whole stadium to watch the match like this when she reaches the match with Vamika.

