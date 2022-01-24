Anushka Sharma brutally trolled after warning to not circulate Vamika’s pictures | Anushka Sharma trolled for publishing Vamika’s pictures
virat – anushka – vamika memes
One user tagged BCCI and ICC and wrote – Stop cricket until Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are comfortable with the fact that like them, their daughter will also be photographed and this is normal.
Why did you take to the stadium?
One user wrote – On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, I am giving a lot of respect to Vamika saying that if Anushka was so concerned about her daughter’s privacy then she should not have come to the stadium with her daughter. Where 150 cameras are covering the match. Learn to apply the knowledge you give.
Don’t worry about 138 crore Indians
Another user tagged BCCI and Star Sports India and wrote that whenever Anushka Sharma comes to the stadium, do not broadcast any match of the Indian cricket team. It is a question of their privacy. The remaining 138 crore Indians will find out the score of the match on any website.
Hermione’s Magic
Another user wrote with a picture of Hermione Granger, the sorceress of the Harry Potter films – To everyone who sees Vamika, Anushka is reaching with this magic wand and will make everyone’s memory disappear.
become Gandhari
Another user wrote – Anushka Sharma wants the whole stadium to watch the match like this when she reaches the match with Vamika.
Nothing has changed
Another user shared this picture and wrote – A picture of Prithvi before and after the release of Vamika’s picture.
We’ll listen to the match on the radio
Another user tagged BCCI and requested that all matches should be played on work from home mode till Vamika is not older and they should be telecast only on radio so that privacy of Virat’s family is taken care of. Can go
ludo event
Another user wrote that the ICC should organize a Ludo match until Vamika passes the Inter.
fans were very happy
Significantly, after seeing the first picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika from the India Vs South Africa match, the fans were very happy.
