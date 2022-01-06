Anushka Sharma Chakda Express Jhulan Goswami Biopic First look teaser release virat kohli wife comeback in bollywood video

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is making a comeback in Bollywood after 3 years. She will be seen playing the lead role in Chakda Express, a biopic on Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is making a comeback in Bollywood after 3 years. She will be seen playing the lead role in Chakda Express, a biopic on Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Indian cricket team’s Test captain Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set to rock the big screen after 3 years. In her upcoming film, she will be seen uprooting the batons of opposing batters on the cricket ground. Actually it will be a biopic which will be based on the life of Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The first look teaser of this film has been released. Lead actress Anushka Sharma shared many details about the film while sharing its video on her Instagram account. She will play the role of Jhulan Goswami in this film. In which many aspects related to the life of Indian women bowler will be seen.

The name of this movie is Chakda Express in which Anushka Sharma is seen in Indian jersey. Anushka Sharma has shared the first look and a short teaser of this film. This film will be released on Netflix. The shooting of this film is going on and this film can be released by the end of this year.

What’s in the first look video?

The first look video of the film starts with commentary that there is a match between India and Australia. Team India’s female players have no name, no identity and no fans. The stadium is seen lying empty in this video.

Apart from this, in this video, female players are writing their names by labeling the jerseys of male players. Anushka is seen as Jhulan Goswami in this. She says that if we don’t have a jersey in our name today, then whom will Fais follow. But today the name is written on the jersey, tomorrow it will be recognized.

A look at Jhulan Goswami’s career

Jhulan Goswami is the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team and her name has been on top of India’s fastest woman bowler. In August 2018, Jhulan announced his retirement from the T20 format. Jhulan Goswami holds the record for taking most wickets in international cricket.

Jhulan was born on 25 November 1982 in Chakda town of Nadia district in West Bengal. That’s why the name of this film is Chakda Express. Jhulan started playing cricket at the age of 15. He has 44 Test, 56 T20 and 240 ODI wickets to his name. Apart from this, he has also scored 1162 runs in 192 ODIs and 291 runs in 12 Tests. He also has 405 runs in his name in 68 T20 matches.