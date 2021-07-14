Anushka Sharma clicked selfie fans spotted virat kohli in her glasses

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma remains in limelight for her personal life more than films. She married Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in the year 2017. Both are called power couple. The pair of both gets the most love from any couple. Anushka and Virat’s bond is behind this. The two often spend quality time together.

These days Virat Kohli is in England for the five-match Test series against England. He is also accompanied by wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. In such a situation, Anushka and Virat are having a lot of fun together there. Anushka also keeps sharing her pictures from England every day. Recently he shared a selfie of himself on Instagram. In which she looked beautiful as always. In the selfie, Anushka has put glasses of round frame. In this spectacle, people also spotted Virat Kohli.

Anushka and Virat’s fans have zoomed and shared their selfies. If you look carefully in Anushka’s goggles, it seems that Virat is seeing something in his phone. Now this photo of her is becoming quite viral on social media.

Let us inform that on July 11, Anushka and Virat’s daughter Vamika turned six months old. On this occasion, Anushka shared some pictures from her Instagram account while playing with Vamika. In a photo, Virat is holding Vamika in his lap. But Vamika’s face is not visible in any of the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote that a smile from Vamika can change our whole world. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Vamika’s face but Anushka and Virat have decided that they will keep their daughter away from social media for now.