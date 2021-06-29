Anushka sharma did not invited salman khan in her marriage

New Delhi. The marriage of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, which was one of the most talked about weddings of Bollywood, is one of the famous celebrity couples around the world. On the one hand, where Kohli has made a special identity in the cricket world, on the other hand, Anushka has earned a lot of name in the world of entertainment. This superhit couple is considered to be the best couple of Bollywood.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married with great fanfare on 11 December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy, after a long relationship. Only 50 people were present in the wedding in a very royal style. in which crores of rupees were spent

After this, Anushka also arranged a grand reception, which was attended by all the big personalities from Bollywood to cricket world. But Dabang Khan was not seen among them. Because Anushka did not call Salman. After which questions also started arising in the media.

According to the information, Anushka herself revealed during an interview that Salman did not attend the wedding. In which he told that during a show Salman had said something to Virat Kohli which made Virat feel very bad. Due to which there was a rift between Salman Khan and Virat Kohli about the same thing, this was the reason why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma did not invite Salman Khan to their wedding. Although Anushka and Salman have a very good film relationship, both have worked together in many films.