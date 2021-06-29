Anushka Sharma FAVORITE Maternity Wear is on Auction | Anushka Sharma is selling her clothes, starting at Rs.850

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma often keeps giving information related to her life on social media. If you are a fan of the actress’s fashion sense, then this is your best chance to choose your favorite maternity wear from her wardrobe.

Anushka’s clothes were auctioned

Anushka Sharma recently informed on Instagram that she is selling her maternity wear ie clothes worn during pregnancy. The price of these clothes starts from Rs 850 to Rs 9500. There are huge discounts on some of the clothes of the actress.

Many outfits out of stock

You will be surprised to know that the actress’s maternity collection was out of stock as soon as it came on the Salt Scout website. There are only a few clothes left that you can bid on. Let me tell you, Anushka has done this so that she can make some contribution in improving the mental health of the mothers.

2.5 lakh liters of water will be saved

Anushka Sharma (Anushka Sharma Maternity Wear) an NGO Sneha will use the money from selling maternity wear for maternity protection as well as environmental protection. 2.5 lakh liters of water will be saved through Anushka’s shared piece. This kind of idea came to Anushka only during her pregnancy.

Fun Fact of Anushka

Anushka Sharma has said in the video- ‘Suppose if pregnant women living in 1% of India’s cities buy these maternity clothes again, then we can conserve so much water that a man can drink it for 200 years. could. This is a way through which every man can bring about a big change.