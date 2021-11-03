Anushka Sharma got furious with her indecent remarks on her daughter, this thing came out about leaving social media

The Indian team captain and other players are being trolled on social media for India’s poor performance in the T20 Cricket World Cup 2021. At the same time, there are some trolls who are targeting Virat Kohli as well as his family. Some trolls have used abusive language for the nine-month-old daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma is very angry with this.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, a source close to Anushka Sharma told the website, “As a celebrity, Anushka Sharma has the power to tolerate trolling and negative talk. She is a strong woman who does not get influenced by such people on social media. But this time things have gone a long way. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are active on social media and they know what is being said about their daughter.

The source further added, ‘Anushka’s heart is broken seeing such comments. Like every mother, she is very angry. Can Anushka Sharma leave social media due to such things being done about her daughter on social media? On being asked, the source said, ‘She is angry but she will be on social media as before. Anyway, the festive season is going on and she does not want all these things to spoil the atmosphere.

India has suffered two consecutive defeats in the T20 World Cup. Cricketer Mohammed Shammi was targeted by trolls after Pakistan’s team defeated the Indian team by 10 wickets. On Sunday, India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets, after which people started trolling Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, some trolls made indecent remarks about Virat’s daughter.

Due to this, people got angry on social media. People demanded to send such trolls to jail. The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of this matter. Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal has termed it as shameful. He has said that why this cheapness is happening on the defeat of a team that has made you feel proud thousands of times.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also commented on the matter. He has asked Virat Kohli to save his team and forgive people who are full of hatred.

