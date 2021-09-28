Anushka Sharma Hair Wash Funny Memes: Anushka Sharma shares funny memes on hair washing problems and you will relate to it-
The meme reads, ‘I’m thinking about which day to wash my hair so that it will go according to my plan.’
Please tell that Anushka Sharma has returned from London after 3 months with her daughter Wamika. She was also with her husband Virat Kohli during the Dubai Cricket Tournament. On the commercial front, Anushka was last seen in Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Zero’. Currently, he may be on a break from acting but is active as a producer.
According to reports, Anushka Sharma is bringing two films as a producer. These are ‘mine’ and ‘black’. Last year, he released a web series and the film ‘Bulbul’.
