Anushka Sharma has her eyes on these three things of Shahrukh Khan

New Delhi. Shahrukh Khan, who is called the King of Bollywood, is popular all over the world. His films are well-liked. Shahrukh, who has been ruling in films for years, has assets worth crores. He has a great collection of many things. In such a situation, once Anushka Sharma told that she wants to steal three things of Shahrukh Khan.

Actually, Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have worked together in many films. There is a deep friendship between the two. From time to time, both of them do not hold back from pulling each other’s legs. In the year 2016, Anushka and Shahrukh Khan reached the show Yaaron Ki Baaraat. The show’s host Sajid Khan asked him many questions, both of which gave funny answers. Sajid asked Anushka which one thing she wants to steal from Shahrukh? To which Anushka said that how many things are there. On this Shahrukh Khan said that you have stolen so many things.

After this Anushka replied, Shahrukh Khan’s collection of watches. I will sell them. On this, King Khan said, I am not a business woman. Then Anushka named another thing, Mannat. For the third thing, she said that I leave something for Shahrukh. On this Shahrukh says, yes, leave the vanity van, I will stay with the children in it.

Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma started her career with Shahrukh Khan in the film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. This film was well liked and from the very first film, Anushka made her place in the hearts of the people. After this, Anushka and Shahrukh were seen together in the film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. The film was also a success at the box office. Then the pair of both were made in ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. After this, both were last seen in the film ‘Zero’. Katrina Kaif was also with him in this film. Directed by Aanand L Roy, this film did not show anything special at the box office. Shahrukh and Anushka have been missing from the big screen since this film.

However, Shahrukh Khan is soon going to make a comeback with the film ‘Pathan’. There has been a discussion about this film for a long time. It stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. At the same time, Anushka Sharma is enjoying motherhood these days. Earlier this year she gave birth to daughter Vamika. In such a situation, she is spending quality time with him.

