Anushka sharma is also the queen of royal look every time

New Delhi. There is a flood of becoming a mother in Bollywood these days. Every time the news of some actress becoming a mother comes to the fore. Recently, the news of Kareena Kapoor and Anushka becoming a mother had surprised everyone, Anushka Sharma has given birth to a daughter on January 11. Even after 6 months of the birth of the daughter, Anushka Sharma looks equally beautiful and stylish.

Recently, Anushka Sharma has shared some pictures on social media in which she is looking fabulous in every look. Anyway, Anushka is known for her classy look, she also carries simple outfits with grace and becomes the pride of the gathering.

Anushka Sharma is wearing a sea green color net sari in a picture in which her royal looks are seen. Along with the sari, Anushka is wearing an anarkali kurta of silver color. In which Anushka is looking very beautiful. Along with this, the actress has completed this stunning look with nude makeup and golden shoes.

Anushka has once again won everyone’s heart with her Indian look. Anushka paired a black beauty sari with a matching sleeveless blouse, along with gajra in her hair, kajraari eyes and earrings, she looks beautiful.