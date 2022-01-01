Anushka Sharma is going to make a comeback in Bollywood films and web series! Anushka Sharma is soon to make a comeback in Bollywood

Actress Anushka has been away from the camera ever since she became a mother and has not been a part of any project for a long time. She gave birth to a daughter a few months back, whose name is Vamika. Anushka Sharma is one of those actresses who has given many blockbuster films in her career and shared the screen with almost all the superstars. At this time a big news is coming out for his fans which will make everyone happy.

Actually actress Anushka Sharma is all set for her comeback and she will be a part of many strong projects continuously. It is reported that she is going to be seen in three projects,

Two of which will be theatrical projects and she will also be seen in a highly mounted OTT original film which is set to become the biggest film ever for a digital platform in India. Although no official announcement has been made about these projects so far, but it is going to happen.

Anushka Sharma is coming to do wonders on OTT along with films. Anushka Sharma has worked in blockbusters like Sultan, Sanju and PK and she knows what kind of character people like her.

Anushka Sharma was married to Virat Kohli and at present they have a baby girl named Vamika. Vamika is very much discussed and her pictures are well liked on social media. Anushka Sharma is going to announce her projects very soon.

