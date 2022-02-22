Anushka Sharma Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda express shooting schedule | Anushka Sharma’s Jhulan Goswami Biopic Shooting Schedule

Learning the nuances of cricket

Anushka Sharma has been working on this biopic for a long time. And now Anushka has entered the field and is learning all the nuances of this game from her coach to become a cricketer. Since Anushka Sharma is the wife of one of the most successful cricketers in the world, Virat Kohli, the pressure on her to understand cricket closely is also very high. His every smallest mistake will be noticed by the audience.

Back on screen after five years

Chakdah Express is being planned for release in 2023. This means that with this film, Anushka Sharma will return to the screen after five years. Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. After that he took a break from films. After this, due to the corona pandemic and the birth of her daughter Vamika, Anushka Sharma stayed away from the screen a bit more.

film will be very special

Talking about Jhulan Goswami Biopic in an interview, Anushka Sharma has told that this film is very special for her. Jhulan Goswami is the most successful female cricketer of the time when women were struggling to make a separate place in cricket. How Jhulan Goswami won this struggle will be seen as an example to the world in the story that Anushka will tell in her biopic.

Giving full attention to fitness

Significantly, even before the birth of Vamika, Anushka Sharma was on a break. He had decided not to return to work immediately after the birth of Vamika. While Anushka appeared with Virat Kohli on his international tour, he also appeared on short holiday trips with Virat and his friends. Now Anushka is paying full attention to her fitness and her entire focus is on her film.

have faced criticism

The teaser of Chakda Express has been released a few months back and the audience was not very satisfied to see Anushka Sharma in the role of Jhulan Goswami in this teaser. Everyone’s attention immediately went to Anushka’s compulsive quote. At the same time, the audience also raised the question that why the name of Tilottama Shomay or Konkona Sen Sharma was not considered for this role as both these actresses are perfect for this role. Anushka has to answer all these questions from the film.

there were rumors

There were many rumors about this film many times. One of these rumors was that Anushka Sharma has left the film as an actress and now Anushka’s production house’s favorite actress Trupti Dimri will be seen in the role of Jhulan Goswami. However, in no time, Anushka refuted all these rumors with the teaser of the film.

Anushka Sharma waiting on screen

Anushka Sharma has been waiting for a long time. Now his comeback with Chakda Express is going to be a bang. The film is being produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Films. The film is to be shot in Kolkata in May-June, England in July and Mumbai at the end of the year. At the same time, in 2023, this film will be ready to entertain the audience on screen.