Anushka Sharma returns to India: Anushka Sharma returns to India and resumes shooting for her business commitment

Anushka Sharma has recently returned to Mumbai and is back on the set of the film with full enthusiasm. Anushka returned to India last week and started shooting to fulfill her business commitment.

Here are some photos of Anushka from the set of the shoot, in which she is seen in her slim trim style even though she is a fresh mother. If anything seems to have changed, it is Anushka’s hairstyle. This new look of a stylish mother is very attractive to her.



After spending three months in London, Anushka has returned to India with her daughter Wamika. Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli was also with her during the Dubai cricket tournament. Earlier, Anushka was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Although she has not yet made any announcements about any of the projects, it is said that she is working professionally and approvingly. In January this year, Anushka gave birth to daughter Wamika.