Anushka Sharma returns to India: Anushka Sharma returns to India and resumes shooting for her business commitment
After spending three months in London, Anushka has returned to India with her daughter Wamika. Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli was also with her during the Dubai cricket tournament. Earlier, Anushka was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Although she has not yet made any announcements about any of the projects, it is said that she is working professionally and approvingly. In January this year, Anushka gave birth to daughter Wamika.
