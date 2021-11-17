Anushka Sharma share her Bold Bikini photo Virat kohli reaction viral. Anushka Sharma shared a bold picture in a bikini, Virat Kohli reacted

hot pics of anushka sharma

It is possible that Anushka Sharma has also told with this picture that she is all set to dominate the screen of the film again. Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero in the year 2018. This film could not be successful.

Anushka Sharma modeling days pics

After this Anushka Sharma focused on her personal life. By the way, if we talk about Anushka Sharma’s modeling days, then she looked quite different. Anushka Sharma made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Anushka’s struggle since the age of 15

The friendship between Shahrukh Khan and Anushka is also deep. Anushka Sharma started her struggle to become an actress at the age of 15. Like many other actresses, Anushka Sharma started her career with modeling. Anushka Sharma struggled in modeling career for 5 years. Anushka Sharma did her struggle in the year 2007.