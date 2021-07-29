anushka sharma shared a funny post about viral song bachpan ka pyar

New Delhi. These days people are becoming stars overnight on social media. It’s just a delay for a video to go viral. A video is becoming quite viral on social media for some time. In which a child is singing the song ‘Jaane Meri Jaaneman, Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ and this video is becoming increasingly viral everywhere. These days this song can be heard on everyone’s tongue. Not only common people but Bollywood celebs are also getting influenced by this song. Now actress Anushka Sharma told that this song has given her sleepless nights.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is richer than husband Abhishek Bachchan, property worth crores is from Mumbai to Dubai

sleepless nights for anushka sharma

Anushka Sharma is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with fans. Now he has told that the song ‘Jaane Meri Jaaneman, Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ is not letting him sleep. He has shared a meme on his Insta story. Through which he told that this song has also climbed on his mind. In the meme, Anushka has shown that even when a person is going to sleep peacefully at night, the same song is playing in his mind. His meme is now in discussion on social media.

Anushka Sharma shared meme

While sharing the meme, Anushka has shared many laughing emojis. Along with this, this song has also been applied as a background song. Let us tell you that the song ‘Jaane Meri Jaaneman, Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ has been sung by a child named Sahadev Dirdo. Sahdev’s school teacher had recorded this video in 2019. In the video, he is seen singing the song of childhood love. He is seen in a blue color school shirt. Looking at the camera, he is singing with a very discipline. This video of him became so viral that singer and rapper Badshah shared the remix version of this song. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also honored Sahdev Dirdo.

Also read: Dilip Kumar did not regret having children with Sairo Bano

Have been away from films for a long time

Talking about Anushka Sharma’s work front, she was last seen in the film ‘Zero’. Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were in the lead roles with him in the film. However, the film did not get much success at the box office. Since then Anushka has not signed any new film. These days she is enjoying motherhood. Earlier this year, Anushka gave birth to daughter Vamika.