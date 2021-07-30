Anushka Sharma shared the photo, people’s eyes stopped on Athiya Shetty

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma, wife of Bollywood actress and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, has recently shared such a photo, which started going viral as soon as it was posted. In this photo, the pair of Anushka and Virat looked amazing, as well as such a pair was also seen, which people had been wanting to see together for a long time.

Anushka Sharma’s group photo

Anushka Sharma recently shared a picture on Instagram. In this picture, many players of the Indian cricket team are seen with their wives, but in the midst of all this, Athiya Shetty was also seen who stood in a very cozy style with KL Rahul.

Athiya also appeared

Let us tell you, the people who are seen in this photo are- BCCI senior producer Rajal Arora, Indian cricket team player KL Rahul, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, his wife Anushka Sharma, Cricketer Ishant Sharma, his wife Pratima, cricketer Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya Wadhwa.

Relationship not stamped

Athiya Shetty is in discussion about her love life more than films. For a long time, there are reports of the affair of Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Affair. Although neither of them has put an official seal on the relationship so far, but they keep expressing their love for each other through social media. Athiya shared a picture with Rahul and told him her favorite person, while Rahul also often comments on Athiya’s photos.

Sunil’s favorite Rahul

Athiya and Rahul have been spending time in England for some time now. Rahul also shared some pictures on social media with Sunil Shetty’s son and Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty. Since then, the news of the seal of the relationship of both is coming to the fore. Sunil Shetty had told about Rahul and Athiya in an interview that both look very good together. Not only this, Sunil also called Rahul his favorite cricketer.

Also read- Tiger Shroff will be seen hurting the enemy in the next film, shared the video

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to