Anushka Sharma Shares Picture with virat kohli athiya shetty kl rahul

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma may be away from films but she remains very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with fans. These days Anushka is on a tour of England with her husband and Indian captain Virat Kohli. Team India has to play the Test series with the hosts from 4th August. But before that all the players are enjoying with their family. Now Anushka Sharma has shared a photo. In which many players of Team India are seen.

Also read: Celina Jaitley was trolled fiercely on the breastfeeding photo, said – till date the reason is not understood

Anushka shared group photo

This picture has been shared by Anushka Sharma from her Instagram account. The picture also features Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika with Anushka. At the same time, these days actress Athiya Shetty is also in England with cricketer KL Rahul. Both are seen spending quality time together. In such a situation, KL and Athiya are also with Anushka. Apart from this, Mayank and Umesh Yadav are also seen with their respective wives. Sharing this picture, Anushka wrote in the caption, ‘Away we are together.’ So far more than 10 lakh likes have come on this picture of Anushka. Also, fans are giving different reactions to his post.

Discussion on KL and Athiya’s relationship

Along with this, seeing KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty together once again, their relationship is being discussed. It has been reported for a long time that both are dating. But both of them never said anything officially on this.

Also read: These pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are very bold, seeing the beauty, you will also go crazy

Behind the scene photo went viral

Earlier, KL Rahul also shared two photos. In the first photo, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Umesh Yadav are seen posing in a stylish style. After this KL shared another photo. It has a behind the scene of the first photo. In which Athiya Shetty is seen clicking the photo. At the same time, Anushka Sharma, Tanya (wife of Umesh Yadav), Pratima (wife of Ishant) and Ashita (wife of Mayank Agarwal) are also seen with him. Fans are also very fond of these photos of her.