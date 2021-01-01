Anushka Sharma shares Zakir Khan post: Celebrity Death Media Coverage: Anushka Sharma has shared a post protesting the death of the actor.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has expressed her displeasure over the media coverage of the celebrity’s death. He has opposed making a spectacle of the artist’s death by sharing a post. Anushka Sharma has shared the post of stand-up comedian Zakir Khan. Recently, the actress has reacted to the death of TV actor Siddharth Shukla following media coverage. However, he did not mention Siddharth Shukla in his post.

Anushka Sharma has shared Zakir Khan’s post on the story of her Instagram account. Zakir Khan’s post reads, ‘He doesn’t consider you a man, so there are no lines, no boundaries. Your corpse is not a soulless body for them, just another chance to draw, as many people as possible. It’s like trying to steal utensils from a house burned in a riot because that’s what you’ll do next. Maximum 10 pictures, 5 news, 3 videos, two stories one post and that’s it.



Anushka’s Insta Story

The post goes on to say, ‘So your death will be a spectacle. The crying mother is also a spectacle. A grief-stricken father is a spectacle. Insensitive sister, brother who loses courage, everyone who loves you is just a spectacle for them. It is different if you are alive. After you die, you will satisfy their hunger by crying. Just saying that you and I have chosen this life.

At the end of the post it is written, ‘If you knew this while you were alive, you would feel less bad one last time before you rolled your eyes. So be happy among your friends, love your people, learn a lot, make new relationships. Don’t just live for them. Whatever is left, live for yourself. Because they think you are not human.



Siddharth Shukla passed away on Thursday and later underwent post mart at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Siddharth Shukla was cremated on Friday according to the customs and rituals of the Brahmakumari community.