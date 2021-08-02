Anushka Sharma started crying due to Ranbir Kapoor’s actions on the sets, the actor apologized

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma remains in the headlines every day. He has been away from films for a long time but before that he has worked in many superhit films. Her pairing with actor Ranbir Kapoor has been well-liked on the big screen. The two worked together in Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His film got tremendous success at the box office. Apart from this, both also appeared in the film ‘Bombay Velvet’. However, this film could not show much amazing. But during the shooting of this film, Anushka got so upset with Ranbir’s actions that she started crying on the set itself.

Ranbir makes Anushka cry

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor are very good friends in real life. Both share tremendous bonds. Both joke a lot with each other. But Ranbir made Anushka cry on the sets of ‘Bombay Velvet’. Actually, the actress had revealed this in an interview given to Filmfare. Anushka was asked how was her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Bombay Velvet’? To this the actress said, ‘Working with him is easy. Because he is my friend. They keep bothering me like that. But I do not like to be disturbed on the sets at all.

Anushka Sharma started crying upset

Anushka further says, ‘I don’t even like to talk on the set. I sit in a corner. But Ranbir felt at that time that I was very funny. He was joking around me. But I had to focus on my scenes. In such a situation, getting upset with Ranbir, I sat in a corner and started crying. After which Ranbir came to me and said that I swear that from now on I will not disturb you. At that time I was thinking in my mind that Ranbir please stop harassing me.

Had to shoot a romantic scene in a while

Also, Anushka told that at that time she did not want to fight with Ranbir as we both had to shoot a romantic scene after sometime. However after that everything was fine. After this, Anushka also told that she respects Ranbir a lot as an actor. Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film ‘Zero’. Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were in the lead role with him in this film. However, the film could not show anything special at the box office. Since then Anushka has not signed any new film. In January this year, Anushka gave birth to a daughter, Vamika. In such a situation, she is enjoying motherhood these days.

