Anushka Sharma talk about hating her body after vamika birth and Virat Kohli support. Anushka Sharma told that Virat Kohli handled the fear of hating his body after the birth of daughter Vamika

Pressure on women to look perfect

Anushka Sharma has said in this interview given to the magazine that some time ago I was telling a friend that there is pressure on women to look perfect before getting pregnant and after giving birth to a child. Anushka Sharma said That I was so scared about it.

my body is not as toned as before

I was thinking that would I hate my body? Anushka further said on her journey to become a mother that my body was not as toned as before. I like to stay fit. I am working on this. I also realized that this is all just a thought. The rest has nothing to do with how you look.

Virat Kohli supported Anushka

Once I was showing my old picture to Virat and I said how good I looked before. On this Virat told me that this is what you do. You look at this photo and say you looked good. When I tell you this moment that it’s a good photo, you say yes, that’s fine.

Don’t raise your daughter this way

Anushka Sharma also said that one should accept the body. I never want my daughter to grow up with this feeling of lack. I don’t want Vamika to feel that women feel inferior. Anushka Sharma also told that there was a lockdown during pregnancy and Virat Kohli was not even playing. Virat Kohli handled him a lot and also gave him courage. Virat Kohli gave all his time to Anushka.