Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Bollywood: Anushka Sharma shares moments of victory for Virat Kohli and Team India after winning the first Test against England
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is very happy with the victory of the Indian cricket team in the first Test in England. On social media, Anushka has congratulated her husband Virat Kohli and Team India on their victory.
#Anushka #Sharma #Virat #Kohli #Bollywood #Anushka #Sharma #shares #moments #victory #Virat #Kohli #Team #India #winning #Test #England
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.