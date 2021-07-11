Anushka Sharma wears necklace not mangalsutra in her neck

New Delhi. The pair of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is everyone’s favorite pair. The pair of both are well-liked on social media. On December 11, 2017, Anushka married Virat in Italy. After marriage, many pictures of Anushka came out. In which she was seen wearing a red sari, vermilion in demand and mangalsutra around her neck. Virat and Anushka’s marriage is going to be more than three years now. In such a situation, Mangalsutra is no longer visible around Anushka Sharma’s neck. Know what is the reason behind this.

Actress Anushka Sharma wears necklace instead of mangalsutra

For a long time, actress Anushka Sharma is being spotted with one of her special necklaces. These days Anushka is seen wearing a special necklace instead of a mangalsutra around her neck. This necklace was also seen around her neck when she shot for Vogue India magazine.

Anushka Sharma, who wears a necklace around her neck, has actually gifted her a special friend. His special friend is famous fashion designer Sabyasachi. Who designed his wedding dress for him. It is said that this gift was given to Anushka by Sabyasachi during her pregnancy.

Sabyasachi gifted Anushka

Necklace gifted by Sabyasachi to Anushka Sharma. Its specialty is that two Akshays are written in that necklace. This necklace is studded with A and V with some ruby ​​and expensive stones. Which makes this necklace very stylish. Anushka is often seen with this necklace.

Anushka Sharma is spending time with daughter

Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma is spending time with her daughter Vamika these days. As soon as she became a mother, the actress has taken a short distance from her work. Anushka Sharma wants to spend time with her baby girl. Some time back Anushka was seen with her daughter in London. Waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of Anushka and Virat’s daughter Vamika.