Anushka Sharma’s brother praises Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, said ‘will take the father’s legacy forward’

News oi-Salman Khan

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has been in the news for a long time and there was news that he is going to be a part of films very soon. Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma, who is producing Babil Khan’s Bollywood debut Kaala, recently opened up about the young star kid’s acting skills. He has praised Babil a lot and has said something which is in discussion. Karnesh told a news portal that his acting has glimpses of his father.

The producer also said that the young lad has a lot of pressure on him and requested everyone to let him be and let him express himself.

Karnesh also said that Babil may well carry on the legacy of his late father. Babil believes that if he cannot be sure of his privileges and justify them through his work.

He insisted that he is aware of the fact that there will always be comparisons between him and his father Irrfan Khan. Referring to what Irrfan told him about his acting plans, he shared that he must be very good at his craft.

Babil came into the limelight after the death of Irrfan Khan and is very much liked. Seeing him you will definitely remember the great actor.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:26 [IST]