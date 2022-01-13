Anushka Sharma’s company started Chakda Express on cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Anushka Sharma, who accomplished the contract of three movies (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Badmaash Company, Band Baaja Baaraat) of Yash Chopra’s movie company in simply two years and labored with all of the three Khans in eight years, is once more lively after three years. are going to occur. The primary look teaser of Chakda Express, based mostly on the lifetime of former girls’s cricket crew captain Jhulan Goswami, has been launched, with Anushka taking part in the title function.

Directed by Prosit Rai and written by Abhishek Banerjee, Chakda Express is being produced beneath the banner Clear Slate Movies of Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma. Clear Slate Movies Company was fashioned in 2013. This company has to this point produced movies like NH-10, Phillauri, Pari, Paatal Lok, Bulbul and net sequence. Alternatively, Jhulan Goswami, who has performed 12 Check matches, 192 ODIs and 68 T20 matches, has additionally taken 240 wickets in ODIs.

Taking pictures of Varun Dhawan and Jhanvi Kapoor’s new movie will begin from April

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s new movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the nation’s highest-grossing movie Dangal, will start in April. Sajid Nadiadwala will produce this movie. One other Varun-Jhanvi starrer movie is prepared, which is produced by producer Boney Kapoor. Dhawan just lately wrapped up taking pictures for Karan Johar’s Jug Jug Jio. His movie Bhediya can be prepared.

Kapil Sharma’s new present on Netflix from January 28

Kapil Sharma’s new stand-up comedy present I Am Not Achieved But, who rose to fame with The Kapil Sharma Present, will begin on January 28 on Netflix. Just lately its trailer has been launched. This will likely be Kapil Sharma’s first get up comedy present. Sharma, who has been within the tv business for over 15 years, says that he by no means took comedy significantly as a business because the individuals of Punjab have an innate humorousness, which is an integral a part of his life.