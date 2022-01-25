Anushka Sharma’s company ties up with Netflix, Amazon in Rs 400 crore deal | Anushka Sharma’s Huge Deal Of 400 Crore With Netflix, Amazon – Read Details
The OTT market in India has seen a huge growth in the last few years. Many platforms have become available one after the other, where the audience gets to see thousands, millions of content. According to the latest reports, OTT platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime have joined hands with Anushka Sharma and have finalized a big deal.
Anushka Sharma’s production company Clean Slate Films, which Anushka started with her brother Karnesh Sharma, is going to produce films and series worth Rs 400 crore ($54 million) for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the streaming platform will be releasing three titles produced by Clean Slate Filmz in the coming months. Prime Video has not yet issued a statement.
Karnesh Sharma, founder of the company and brother of Anushka, said, “We will be releasing 8 web series and movies on the OTT platform of Amazon and Netflix in the next 18 months. Apart from this, we are also working on many other projects.”
successful build
Anushka Sharma’s production house Clean Slate started operations in 2013. The first film made under this banner was NH10, which was a success at the box office. The banner has carved a niche for itself over the years with hits like Netflix’s Bulbul and Prime Video series Paatal Lok.
Anushka Sharma movie
Currently, Anushka Sharma is also doing a biopic film of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will be released on Netflix. Apart from this, the production company is also working on Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut project ‘Qala’.
Netflix is weak
Netflix last month slashed its subscription fee by up to 60 percent. Even after this, its hold in the market is weakening. According to the company’s co-founder Reed Hastings, the Indian market still remains a challenge for Netflix.
big bet
So now the OTT platform is betting big on emerging studios like ‘Clean Slate Films’. Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings says, “Netflix has been a huge success in every single market. What frustrates us the most is why we are not able to succeed in India. However, we are trying to learn there as well.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 17:28 [IST]
