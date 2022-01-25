Anushka Sharma’s company ties up with Netflix, Amazon in Rs 400 crore deal | Anushka Sharma’s Huge Deal Of 400 Crore With Netflix, Amazon – Read Details

News oi-Neeti Sudha

The OTT market in India has seen a huge growth in the last few years. Many platforms have become available one after the other, where the audience gets to see thousands, millions of content. According to the latest reports, OTT platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime have joined hands with Anushka Sharma and have finalized a big deal.

Anushka Sharma’s production company Clean Slate Films, which Anushka started with her brother Karnesh Sharma, is going to produce films and series worth Rs 400 crore ($54 million) for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the streaming platform will be releasing three titles produced by Clean Slate Filmz in the coming months. Prime Video has not yet issued a statement.

Karnesh Sharma, founder of the company and brother of Anushka, said, “We will be releasing 8 web series and movies on the OTT platform of Amazon and Netflix in the next 18 months. Apart from this, we are also working on many other projects.”