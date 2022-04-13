Anxieties resurface as gunfire erupts on NYC subway



As the year begins, New Yorkers are shaken by a subway crime outside of an urban nightmare – the death of a woman after being hit on the tracks by a bored stranger. The city’s new mayor has promised to “make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system.”

But on Tuesday morning passengers faced an attack that provoked the deepest fears of many riders. A crowded-hour train car filled with smoke as it pulled over at Brooklyn station. Shots were heard – at least 33 of them – at least 10 were injured.

The panicked riders fled, and so did the gunman, who remained on the run.

Much is still unknown about the attack, including whether it was a terrorist act. At a news conference Tuesday evening, authorities said they were looking for Frank R. James, 62, who they say rented a van involved in the shooting.

It was the city’s relentless battle with gun violence and the ghost of a staggering terror-like attack on New York City বিশেষ especially the subway system that is its transportation backbone.

Police and security officials have made several attempts to crack down on such attacks, placing officers on trains and platforms, installing cameras and even checking rare spots for weapons at passengers entering some stations.

Yet the extensive system, with about 500 stations, remains essentially the same as the city streets: too large to guard and too busy to secure.

Within hours of the shooting, the gunman was still relaxed, and passengers like Julia Brown had no choice but to board the train.

“It’s the only way to get home – without the express bus and then another bus and then another bus,” said Brown, who works in Manhattan. “I survived 9/11. I survived the blackout. You have to be as safe as possible and be aware of your environment.”

Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to continue fighting to secure the system after Tuesday’s mass shooting.

“We’re going to double our patrol power,” the mayor told CBS News. Even before Tuesday’s violence, the mayor promised to increase subway patrols and sweep subway stations and trains to evacuate homeless people using them as shelters.

Governor Kathy Hochul posted a picture on social media showing her boarding a train hours after the shooting.

Government officials say transportation is crucial to the city’s recovery from Kovid-19. During the height of the epidemic, many New Yorkers avoided public transportation. The average daily ridership is less than a tenth of the 5.5 million riders.

But as more people return to the office, the number of passengers increases. On Monday, the estimated ridership was 3.1 million, according to MTA, which operates the system.

In a rambling video posted on YouTube, James has replayed recent speeches by the mayor and governor and ridiculed their efforts to address violence as weak and futile.

“Their plan was doomed to failure,” James said in the video.

In the 1980’s, New York City subways were a symbol of urban disease: covered in graffiti, plagued by crime, and avoided by tourists.

Like other parts of the city, though, subways have cleaned up their work in recent decades. Prior to the Kovid-19 hit, the train’s main problems were not crime, but overcrowding and disruption of aging infrastructure.

In the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks, New Yorkers learned to live with the concern that subways or other parts of the city could be the target of terrorism.

In 2017, a sympathizer of the Islamic State group detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his chest at a subway station near the port authorities bus terminal, injuring several pedestrians.

That same year, the city began expanding the use of vehicle-blocking sidewalk barriers after two attacks. In one, a man who is an IS supporter said he drove a hired truck on a bicycle path along the Hudson River, killing eight and maiming others. In another, a psychologically disturbed man killed one person and injured 20 others while driving at high speed among pedestrians in Times Square.

In 2016, a man who was said to be sympathetic to Osama bin Laden detonated a home-made bomb in Manhattan and New Jersey, injuring several spectators before being caught in a gunfight with police. And in 2010 a man tried to detonate a car bomb in Times Square, just to shoot it.

Christopher Herman, a former city police officer who is now a professor at John J. College of Criminal Justice, says episodes like Tuesday’s shooting are bound to provoke a new round of concern, especially among those who use the subway.

“With 9/11, you have one specific goal: the World Trade Center,” Herman said. “A lot of people can wrap their heads around it.”

But the apparent randomness of this week’s attack “really causes a lot of fear and anxiety,” he said, “because most people don’t think of themselves as targets.”

During the commute on Tuesday evening, some subway riders expressed concern while others turned it off as a daily risk.

“Sadly, we are in this society,” said rider Blanca Palacio “We don’t know when it will happen, where it will happen. It could happen anywhere. We’re taking a risk every day, and it’s not just the subway. It’s everywhere.”

Alexei Viznai thought of taking a ferry across the East River after work on Tuesday afternoon but decided to take the opportunity on the subway. It was the most effective way to get home to Queens.

“A lot is happening outside of your control,” he said. “As sad as this is, all I can do is remind myself to be careful and cautious.”