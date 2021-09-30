Anyone want to see Lindsay Lohan’s NFT Farsona?
I am a woman who believes in taking accountability for her actions and this is mine. Since I did this tweet on my teammates, I must now share it with the public. This is my punishment. Now it’s yours too.
It’s official, I’m a friend of the cartel!! This is the first NFT @CanineCartelNFT is casting for the collection and you have a chance to own it!
Auction lasts for 72 hours! https://t.co/k85RHYToRc
Best wishes! pic.twitter.com/6UNsFWsQxB
— lindsay lohan (@lindsaylohan) September 29, 2021
continue reading…
#Lindsay #Lohans #NFT #Farsona
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.